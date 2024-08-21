Supercharging AI in Academia: How DDN’s Partnership with Purdue Advances Data Research

This webinar, sponsored by DDN, reveals the comprehensive strategic investments Purdue University has made in computing to support diverse fields such as aerospace, agriculture, and life sciences. By exploring Purdue's initiatives and the HPC infrastr...

As the executive director of the Rosen Center for Advanced Computing at Purdue University, Preston Smith dives deep into the innovative world of data-intensive research and the instrumental role of data storage in enabling high-performance computing (HPC).





This webinar, sponsored by DDN, reveals the comprehensive strategic investments Purdue University has made in computing to support diverse fields such as aerospace, agriculture, and life sciences. By exploring Purdue's initiatives and the HPC infrastructure, IT professionals will gain insights into optimizing computational systems for varied research needs.





You’ll learn:

About the strategic investment in AI and computational research from the "Purdue Computes" initiative, Purdue’s pioneer effort in computer science since 1963.

The impact of community access to HPC on interdisciplinary research.

How effective data storage solutions, enhanced by DDN partnerships, drive HPC environments.

Insights into Purdue’s Data Depot service for managing diverse storage demands, including plans for exascale solutions.



Join to learn how Purdue leverages HPC and advanced storage technologies to advance research and prepare for the future of AI-driven academic inquiry. Gain practical insights into managing large-scale computational resources effectively.