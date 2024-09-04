Maximizing ROI on Your AI Infrastructure Deployments for Generative AI and Large Language Models at Scale: DDN and NVIDIA

Generative AI (GenAI) and large language models (LLMs) are igniting a revolution, but realizing their full potential for business applications requires well thought out end-to-end data center infrastructure optimization. Join DDN and NVIDIA as they reveal game-changing storage strategies that eliminate bottlenecks and maximize business and research productivity for AI co-pilot, AI factories and Sovereign AI in data centers and in the cloud.
In this webinar you will gain:
- exclusive insights into the optimal benefits of implementing AI data centers and cloud strategies
- an insider's look as experts from DDN and NVIDIA peel back the layers to unveil and engineered AI stack primed for efficiency, reliability and performance at any scale
- information on architectural optimization and full stack software applications for AI framework integrations
- an understanding of the significant benefits of using the right storage solutions for GPU-enabled accelerated computing
Whether you're training language models at scale or deploying GenAI solutions for your business or research initiatives, this is your roadmap on how to optimize your full stack AI infrastructure in data centers or in the cloud. Redefine and implement what is possible in the era of accelerated computing.
Our Expert Speakers
James Coomer - Senior Vice President of Products, DDN
James holds the position of Sr. Vice President of Products at DDN, steering the technology roadmap and analytics for AI and HPC solutions. His expertise centers on advancing whole solution performance for diverse AI and HPC industries, from Life Sciences through Finance. With a foundational PhD in Theoretical Physics, James has over a decade of experience at leading tech companies like Sun Microsystems and Dell. Since 2017, James has been instrumental in shaping DDN’s storage solutions to meet the rigorous demands of AI-driven environments.
Mike Matchett - Principal Analyst, CEO, Small World Big Data
Mike Matchett is Principal Analyst & CEO with Small World Big Data. Prior to that, Mike worked as an industry analyst for Taneja Group and TechTarget.With more than 25 years of high-tech marketing and product management experience, Mike covers data center, cloud and big data segments predicting that all data will become big, all clouds hybrid, and the converged data center re-imagined from center to edge.
Mike holds a BSEE from MIT and served as a Chief Intelligence Officer in the United States Air Force.